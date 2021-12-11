Tara Sutaria loves THIS Indian outfit

The first thing one notices about Tara Sutaria is her impeccable fashion sense. The actress may be just three films old, but she has already made quite an impression in the industry. After her big debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, she was also seen in Marjaavaan. Speaking exclusively to the Free Press Journal, the Tadap star gets candid about everything fashion and beauty related.

Tara gushes about her love for retro films, actors and style. “Yes, I love to wear retro clothes. I am usually in love with retro films. I connect a lot with those films, and I enjoy watching old films. I prefer watching old films over new ones. I also love to wear retro clothes on many occasions.

Spilling the beans on her beauty mantra, Tara says, “Beauty mantra actually for me is that phrase which goes — ‘Beauty is as beauty does’. Jo karoge wahi dikhega. It will look as beautiful as you do feel from within. In fact, the inner beauty stays while the outer beauty fades.”

In the world of glitz and glamour, there is often a lot of pressure, especially on actresses, to look a certain way. However, Tara has a different take on this notion. “I don’t think there is any pressure to look beautiful. People think like that, but it depends from person to person. I feel it’s more important to feel comfortable to look beautiful.”

It may come as a surprise for many, but the Tadap actress doesn’t work out.” I don’t go to the gym. I don’t diet. But I’ve been dancing all my life. I religiously dance regularly. Hence my body remains fit. As I grow older, maybe I will start gyming in order to maintain my physical fitness.”

Tara is quite a fashionista. Quiz her about any special trends she likes, and pat comes the reply, “I don’t really follow any trend. But I like to wear certain colours, patterns and styles which are rather retro in style.”

Tara may be seen sporting western outfits on screen and on the red carpet but her heart is ruled by saris. “My favourite Indian attire over other wonderful Indian dresses is the sari. During festivals and occasions, we wear saris. But even if it is not Diwali and if I am getting dressed, I prefer to wear a sari.”

Tara concludes by saying that she hasn’t signed another film with Dharma Productions yet. “I do not have anything lined up with Karan at the moment. We are definitely in touch. Maybe later, something might develop,” she signs off.

