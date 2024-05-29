 'Taped Our Mouth, Tied Hands': Anurag Kashyap, Imtiaz Ali's Daughters Reveal They Were Held Hostage By Househelp In Mumbai
Ida quipped that now when they look back to it, it sounds like a "fun story" that they share, but it was scary when it actually happened

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Aaliyah Kashyap and Ida Ali, the daughters of Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali respectively, recently opened up on a traumatic experience from their childhood when both of them were held hostage by the former's househelp during a robbery attempt. They shared that they were scared for their lives that day and the parents too 'freaked out' when they learnt what had happened.

In her podcast Young, Dumb & Anxious, Aaliyah revealed that she bonded with Ida over their shared trauma. She then went on to narrate how the Kashyap and Ali families lived in the same building and when the parents had to go out once, they dropped Ida at Kashyap's place to play with Aaliyah.

Aaliyah shared that her grandmother was in the house to look after them and so was their househelp 'didi'. However, as soon as the parents left, the househelp locked her grandmother in a room, and tied the kids up to rob the house.

"She taped Ida and my mouth, tied our hands to a chair. We were crying and freaking out because we thought we are going to die. She was stealing jewellery and money or whatever was in house," Aaliyah recalled.

However, the househelp's plan was foiled as Aaliyah's mother returned to the house after 15-20 minutes to pick up something she had forgotten. "She saw everything and called everyone back and they like freaked out. It was obviously traumatic but it would have bene a lot more traumatic if we went through that alone," she said.

Ida quipped that now when they look back to it, it sounds like a "fun story" that they share, but it was scary when it actually happened.

