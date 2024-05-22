'There Was Misunderstanding...': Manoj Bajpayee On Why Anurag Kashyap Didn't Work With Him For Years

Manoj Bajpayee and Anurag Kashyap, the pair that went along from 2000 till 2011. They gave some hits like Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Shool. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor has now revealed the reason why he hasn't worked with him for years.

He said, “There was a misunderstanding about one thing, and we didn’t talk about it. Now it has become so big on social media that sometimes when embarrassment occurs, things are exaggerated."

He further added, "We didn’t talk because I felt, he wasn’t making films of my type, and he also felt that there was no need for Manoj Bajpayee right now because his career was going down. So both of us were enjoying our lives separately, he didn’t need me, and I didn’t need him."

Manoj and Anurag worked in Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 cult thriller Satya. Then they reunited next year for Shool, another action crime drama directed by Ram Gopal Varma. However, post that, Manoj and Anurag didn't team up for 11 years.

They came back together in 2012 for Gangs of Wasseypur, and since then they have gone their separate paths again.

On the work front, Manoj will be next in Bhaiyya Ji, an action drama. It will be directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.He'll also be in the films, Despatch and The Fable. He will also reprise his role of spy Shrikant Tiwari in The Family Man season 3, directed by Raj & DK.

Meanwhile, Anurag is all set for the release of his crime drama Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival last year. He's now filming his next, starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra among others.