 Manoj Bajpayee Seeks Blessings At Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple In MP Ahead Of Bhaiyya Ji's Release
The release date for Bhaiyya Ji has been set as May 24.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image

Ahead of his 100th film Bhaiyya Ji's release, actor Manoj Bajpayee visited Ujjain's famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

Taking to Instagram, Manoj treated fans to a picture from his spiritual visit.

The team of 'Bhaiyya Ji,' including Manoj Bajpayee and producers Vinod Bhanushali, Samiksha Shael Oswal, and Vikram Khakhar sought blessings at the temple. Manoj Bajpayee wore a white shirt and dhoti for the occasion.

Recently, the makers of the much-awaited film unveiled the intriguing action-packed trailer. 'Bhaiyya Ji' is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding, as per a statement.

The trailer offers a glimpse into Manoj Bajpayee's heart-racing action sequences. Manoj Bajpayee aka Bhaiyya ji on a mission to avenge his brother's death.

The video also shows a significant confrontation between Manoj and the antagonist, Suvinder Pal Vicky Alongside Bajpayee, the film features Suvinder Pal Vicky as the lead antagonist, with Zoya Hussain, Vipin Sharma, and Jatin Goswami in pivotal roles.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. 'Bhaiyya Ji' is Manoj's 100th film, which is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Apoorv Singh Karki has directed it, while Deepak Kingrani has written it.

The release date for the project has been set as May 24.

