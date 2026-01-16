 Video: Sanjay Dutt Buys Tesla Cybertruck Worth Nearly ₹50 Lakh, Spotted Enjoying A Drive In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Sanjay Dutt Buys Tesla Cybertruck Worth Nearly ₹50 Lakh, Spotted Enjoying A Drive In Mumbai

Video: Sanjay Dutt Buys Tesla Cybertruck Worth Nearly ₹50 Lakh, Spotted Enjoying A Drive In Mumbai

While Tesla has not officially launched the Cybertruck for mass sale in India, a small number of the vehicles have entered the country through private imports, making such appearances rare. Several photos and videos on social media show Sanjay Dutt arriving in the distinctive-looking vehicle, marking one of the few sightings of a Tesla Cybertruck on Indian roads

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has added a new luxury vehicle to his garage with the purchase of a Tesla Cybertruck, reportedly priced at close to Rs 50 lakh. The actor was recently spotted taking the electric pickup truck out for a drive in Mumbai. Several photos and videos on social media show Sanjay arriving in the distinctive-looking vehicle, marking one of the few sightings of a Tesla Cybertruck on Indian roads.

While Tesla has not officially launched the Cybertruck for mass sale in India, a small number of the vehicles have entered the country through private imports, making such appearances rare.

About Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck is known for its unconventional and futuristic design, built using a stainless steel exterior. As an all-electric pickup truck, it comes equipped with advanced features such as steer-by-wire technology, rear-wheel steering to improve manoeuvrability, large touchscreen displays, and high-capacity power outlets designed to run tools and equipment.

FPJ Shorts
Running For Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026? Metro 3 To Start Services At 3.30 AM To Support Runners & Early Commuters | Know Schedule
Running For Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026? Metro 3 To Start Services At 3.30 AM To Support Runners & Early Commuters | Know Schedule
Why India’s Gold Matters More Than Ever?
Why India’s Gold Matters More Than Ever?
Happy Patel Ending Explained: Vir Das Vs Mona Singh, Who Wins The Final Cook-Off? Here's What Happened In The Last Scene
Happy Patel Ending Explained: Vir Das Vs Mona Singh, Who Wins The Final Cook-Off? Here's What Happened In The Last Scene
BVA Takes Lead In Vasai–Virar Civic Polls As Counting Enters Eighth Round
BVA Takes Lead In Vasai–Virar Civic Polls As Counting Enters Eighth Round

According to several websites, the vehicle is also recognised for its strong performance, including rapid acceleration and impressive towing capacity.

Read Also
Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra Sell Property In Mumbai's Chandivali For Whopping ₹559.25 Crore
article-image

The Cybertruck has reportedly received mixed reactions globally for its unusual driving experience, limited visibility and exterior surface that tends to show fingerprints easily. Still, its bold design and performance capabilities have made it one of Tesla’s most talked-about vehicles.

Price of Tesla Cybertruck

Internationally, the Cybertruck is priced starting at around $80,000 in the United States, with higher variants costing more. In India, unofficial estimates place its price at approximately Rs 50.70 lakh (ex-showroom), although Tesla has not confirmed any pricing or launch plans for the Indian market.

Sanjay Dutt's work front

The actor was last seen on the big screens in Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab. The film also starred Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab and others.

Sanjay is also enjoying the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Happy Patel Ending Explained: Vir Das Vs Mona Singh, Who Wins The Final Cook-Off? Here's What...
Happy Patel Ending Explained: Vir Das Vs Mona Singh, Who Wins The Final Cook-Off? Here's What...
'I Am Muslim, Ramayana Is Hindu...': AR Rahman Opens Up About Working On Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh...
'I Am Muslim, Ramayana Is Hindu...': AR Rahman Opens Up About Working On Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh...
Video: Sanjay Dutt Buys Tesla Cybertruck Worth Nearly ₹50 Lakh, Spotted Enjoying A Drive In Mumbai
Video: Sanjay Dutt Buys Tesla Cybertruck Worth Nearly ₹50 Lakh, Spotted Enjoying A Drive In Mumbai
Cross Season 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Aldis Hodge's Crime Thriller Series?
Cross Season 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Aldis Hodge's Crime Thriller Series?
Ek Din Teaser: Junaid Khan & Sai Pallavi Introduce A Quiet Love Story, Win Hearts With Their...
Ek Din Teaser: Junaid Khan & Sai Pallavi Introduce A Quiet Love Story, Win Hearts With Their...