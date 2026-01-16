Video: Sanjay Dutt Buys Tesla Cybertruck Worth Nearly ₹50 Lakh, Spotted Enjoying A Drive In Mumbai

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has added a new luxury vehicle to his garage with the purchase of a Tesla Cybertruck, reportedly priced at close to Rs 50 lakh. The actor was recently spotted taking the electric pickup truck out for a drive in Mumbai. Several photos and videos on social media show Sanjay arriving in the distinctive-looking vehicle, marking one of the few sightings of a Tesla Cybertruck on Indian roads.

While Tesla has not officially launched the Cybertruck for mass sale in India, a small number of the vehicles have entered the country through private imports, making such appearances rare.

About Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck is known for its unconventional and futuristic design, built using a stainless steel exterior. As an all-electric pickup truck, it comes equipped with advanced features such as steer-by-wire technology, rear-wheel steering to improve manoeuvrability, large touchscreen displays, and high-capacity power outlets designed to run tools and equipment.

According to several websites, the vehicle is also recognised for its strong performance, including rapid acceleration and impressive towing capacity.

The Cybertruck has reportedly received mixed reactions globally for its unusual driving experience, limited visibility and exterior surface that tends to show fingerprints easily. Still, its bold design and performance capabilities have made it one of Tesla’s most talked-about vehicles.

Price of Tesla Cybertruck

Internationally, the Cybertruck is priced starting at around $80,000 in the United States, with higher variants costing more. In India, unofficial estimates place its price at approximately Rs 50.70 lakh (ex-showroom), although Tesla has not confirmed any pricing or launch plans for the Indian market.

Sanjay Dutt's work front

The actor was last seen on the big screens in Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab. The film also starred Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab and others.

Sanjay is also enjoying the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.