Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra Sell Property In Mumbai's Chandivali For Whopping ₹559.25 Crore

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor and his father, veteran star Jeetendra, jointly sold a high-value commercial property in Mumbai’s Chandivali for Rs 559.25 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate consultancy Square Yards from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra website. The transaction was officially registered in January 2026.

As per the documents, the property is located at Balaji IT Park, specifically the DC-10 building in Chandivali.

The property was held through their respective firms - Tusshar Kapoor’s Tushar Infra Developers Private Limited and Jeetendra's Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited. The commercial space spans a built-up area of approximately 30,195 square metres, or around 3,25,016 square feet, underscoring the scale of the deal.

Chandivali has increasingly emerged as a sought-after residential and commercial micro-market in central Mumbai, benefiting from its strategic positioning between key business hubs such as Powai, Andheri East and Saki Naka. The locality enjoys seamless connectivity through major arterial routes including the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), LBS Marg and the Eastern Express Highway. Existing connectivity via Mumbai Metro Line 1, along with upcoming metro corridors, has further enhanced accessibility to several parts of the city.

The area’s proximity to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport continues to make it an attractive destination for corporates and investors alike. Chandivali also draws strength from its closeness to prominent employment centres such as Powai’s IT parks, SEEPZ, MIDC, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Lower Parel, which fuels steady demand for commercial and rental spaces.

Notably, Balaji IT Park witnessed another major transaction last year, with a deal worth Rs 855 crore registered in May 2025. With improving social infrastructure, growing commercial activity and strong connectivity, Chandivali is steadily cementing its position as a stable and high-potential real estate destination in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tusshar was last seen in Mastiii 4. He will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle. The official release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.