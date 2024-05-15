 'Promoting Man I Was B*tching About': Aaliyah UPSET With Dad Anurag Kashyap For Praising Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Aaliyah complained that Anurag had agreed when she had called the film 'horrible' but later, she saw him putting up a special post for Vanga

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap faced the ire of his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recently for praising Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversial film, Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Aaliyah complained that Anurag had agreed when she had called the film 'horrible' but later, she saw him putting up a special post for Vanga.

On her podcast, Young, Dumb & Anxious, Aaliyah confronted her father and stated that she was "not happy" about his caption for Vanga. "I actually saw Animal and called you immediately and ranted what a horrible, misogynistic movie it is and how much I hated it, and you agreed with me. A week later when I opened Instagram, I saw a post from my father, promoting a man I was b**ching about," she said.

However, Anurag maintained his stance and stated that he penned the note for Vanga because he too was 'cancelled' at his peak and faced similar backlash like the Animal director.

"After Dev D came out, I was cancelled by a lot of people. I was the untouchable guy. I have often seen people isolating someone, attacking someone and that is not the way to be," he explained.

He added that if he did not like a film, he would rather meet the person and ask questioned directly rather than 'cancelling' him in public. Revealing that he had a five-hour long conversation with Vanga, Anurag said, "I met him, I like him. I like the guy. I’ve had questions of my own and I wanted to talk to him about his film."

Animal was one of the highest grossers of 2023 despite being criticised for promoting misogyny and toxic masculinity. Besides Ranbir, it also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

