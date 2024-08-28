 Tanuj Virwani Compares His '10 Years' Journey With Inside Edge Co-Star Siddhant Chaturvedi: 'He Becomes Star A Almost Overnight' (EXCLUSIVE)
Tanuj Virwani feels that his journey is more evolutionary than revolutionary and draws a comparison with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Tanuj Virwani and Siddhant Chaturvedi |

Actor Tanuj Virwani completed 10 years in the industry. He rose to fame with his role as Vayu Raghavan in the 2017 Amazon series Inside Edge. Since then, he has made strides in the industry with shows such as Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, Cartel, Murder Meri Jaan, and more.

For him, it has been a roller coaster ride journey since it was not a great start for him when he entered the industry. In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Tanuj revealed, "My first three films did not work at the box office. My career was very well resurrected by the advent of OTT and Inside Edge in particular. Then we had the tricky phase during the COVID pandemic where the common question we all had to face was, ‘Hey, should we? Is it safe to step out of the house and work?’ I decided that I was going to just go for it, and I'm really glad that I did."

Furthermore, the Yodha actor spilt the beans on how his journey has shaped so far, and revealed, "Now, I'm in a position where I'm trying to consolidate my position across 3 mediums in a way you've got film, you've got web, and you've got television. This year has shown that you can be diverse and you can find acceptance across mediums. You do not have to paint yourself into a corner."

He feels that his journey is more evolutionary than revolutionary and draws a comparison with his Inside Edge co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. "Like revolutionary in the sense that those changes happen overnight, like if you see some crazy success and overnight your life changes. I'll give an example, like Siddhant Chaturvedi. One fine day we're shooting for Inside Edge. The next day, Gully Boy comes out and he blows up. He becomes a star almost overnight.  I've not had that journey. Mine has been a lot more gradual and on a steady incline," he shared.

He is one of the most hard-working actors who considers that the more you work and the people you surround yourself with, the more you craft, "I'm very happy and cannot wait to see what unfolds in the next ten years," he concluded.

