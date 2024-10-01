Tamil Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar Confirms 4th Marriage With Choreographer Robert, Announces Wedding Date

Congratulations are in order for Tamil actress Vanitha Vijayakumar as she is all set to marry for choreographer Robert. The actress surprised her fans by announcing the wedding date, marking her fourth marriage. In a photo she shared, Vanitha is seen on one knee, proposing to Robert in a stunning picturesque location.

The text on the invite reads, "Save the date. October 5th 2024. Vanitha Vijaykumar (heart emoji) Robert." The photo shows the couple twinning in white outfits as they posed romantically for the camera.

Robert, on the other hand, also shared a post on his Instagram story that read, "VR. Big announcement. Oct 5 2024."

Vanita is the daughter of veteran Tamil actor Vijayakumar and his second wife, Tamil actress Manjula.

About Vanitha Vijayakumar's marriages

Previously, Vanitha was married to Peter Paul, a photographer who was already married with kids. His wife, Elizabeth, later filed a police complaint against the couple for marrying before his divorce was finalised. However, Vanitha and Paul’s marriage ended in 2020 under mutual consent.

In 2007, she married businessman Anand Jay Rajan. The couple has a daughter together, and Rajan won the custody battle for their child.

Vanitha had also married actor Akash in 2000. They have two children, a son and a daughter. However, their marriage ended in 2005.

Vanitha started dating Robert in 2013 following her separation with Anand Rajan in 2010. However, the duo called it quits in 2017.

When Vanitha and Robert started dating, there were rumours that they tied the knot. Denying the claims, she issued a statement, stating, "I clarify that we are not married officially. We are good friends and both of our families are aware of our friendship. We are both planning to start a production venture together. Marriage is on the cards, but it will come the official way."