Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 Contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar Faces Violent Attack, Alleges Evicted Contestant Pradeep's Involvement

On Sunday, November 26, actress and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar disclosed that she had been attacked by an unidentified individual who came across to be a supporter of actor Pradeep Antony, who was recently evicted from the ongoing Season 7. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, November 25, due to Vanitha's daughter, Jovika, participating in a protest against Pradeep, leading to his subsequent removal from the show. Jovika herself is a contestant on the current season of the show, which is hosted by Kamal Haasan.

In a post on Instagram, Vanitha posted an image of herself, which displays her injury. Her caption reads, "Posting my brutal attack with a lot of bravery. #biggbosstamil is just a game show and this is not right . Violence is not right."

Sharing further details about the attack, Vanitha reveals, "Brutally attacked by god knows who ! A so called #PradeepAntony supporter. Finished my #BiggBossTamil7 review and had dinner and walked down to my car i parked in my sister sowmyas house was dark and a man appeared from nowhere and said red card kudukreengala. Ni support vera and hit me hard on my face and fleed away. I was in so much pain bleeding in my face and yelling. No one around was around 1 am. I called my sister to come down she urged me to go report this incident to police but I told her I lost trust in the process. I took first aid and left home with rage and not able to identify my attacker. He laughed like a lunatic which haunts my ears. Taking a break from everything as i am not in a physical condition to appear on screen. For those who support disturbed ppl danger is just a feet away."

Soon after she posted her ordeal, Chennai police took cognisance of her complaint and acted upon her concerns.

Antony was evicted from the Bigg Boss House owing to his abusive nature which posed as a threat to the women housemates. This resulted in him getting a red card and eventually, he exited the house. Vanitha had openly endorsed his eviction and perhaps, that is what caused the attack on her.