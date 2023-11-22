 Bigg Boss 7 Tamil Contestant And Actress Vichitra Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By Leading Hero, Which Made Her Quit Films
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 7 Tamil Contestant And Actress Vichitra Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By Leading Hero, Which Made Her Quit Films

Bigg Boss 7 Tamil Contestant And Actress Vichitra Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By Leading Hero, Which Made Her Quit Films

Currently, a participant on the reality show, Vichitra made the shocking confession during a key activity that was assigned to all contestants

Vijayalakshmi NarayananUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
article-image

Actress Vichitra, who has acted in several Tamil films and has also done select work in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, made a shattering revelation on the sets of Bigg Boss 7 Tamil that is bound to shock you.

During a key task on the show, the actress took to the stage and opened up about an unforgettable episode that resulted in her quitting acting.

Vichitra shares that she was sexually harassed by a leading hero on the sets of a Tamil film, she was shooting for back in 2001. She said that this incident prompted to quit acting and she never pursued the profession once she got married.

Sharing her ordeal with fellow contestants on the show, Vichitra reveals,

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 7 Tamil Contestant And Actress Vichitra Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By Leading Hero,...

Bigg Boss 7 Tamil Contestant And Actress Vichitra Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By Leading Hero,...

'My Happy Place': Shilpa Shetty Drops Love-Filled VIDEO For Raj Kundra On 14th Wedding Anniversary

'My Happy Place': Shilpa Shetty Drops Love-Filled VIDEO For Raj Kundra On 14th Wedding Anniversary

When Sidharth Malhotra Met Kiara Advani Despite High Fever At Karan Johar's Party: 'They Were Having...

When Sidharth Malhotra Met Kiara Advani Despite High Fever At Karan Johar's Party: 'They Were Having...

Bhumi Pednekar Hospitalised For Dengue: ‘Ek Machar Ne Mujhe 8 Din Ka Torture Diya’ 

Bhumi Pednekar Hospitalised For Dengue: ‘Ek Machar Ne Mujhe 8 Din Ka Torture Diya’ 

The OG 'Students' Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra Reunite For Koffee With Karan

The OG 'Students' Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra Reunite For Koffee With Karan