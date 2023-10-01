Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Confirmed List Of Contestants

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023
Raveena Daha is a popular face in the Tamil industry. She gained immense fame after she played the character Priya in Jilla.
Nivisha Kingkon works in the Tamil television industry as a model and actress. She is known for her role in the serial Eeramana Rojave.
Ranjith is a news-reader at Sun TV, which is a Tamil entertainment channel.
Jovika Vijaykumar, is the daughter of actress Vanitha Vijaykumar and is well-known for her cooking videos.
Abbas is a Tamil actor, who has worked in movies like Kadhal Desam, Padayappa, among others.
Yugendran Vasudevan is a actor, singer, music director. He is rumoured to join Bigg Boss 7 Tamil as a contestant.
Babloo Prithiveeraj is known for playing pivotal roles in serials like Gokulathil Seethai, Intinti Gruhalakshmi, Ardhangi, among others.
