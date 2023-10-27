Tamil Actress Babilona's Brother Vignesh Found Dead At His Chennai Apartment Under Mysterious Circumstances

Tamil actress Babilona's brother, Vignesh Kumar aka Vicky, was found dead at his Chennai apartment recently. According to several media reports, Vignesh was 40. He lived alone at his apartment on 8th Street, Dasaratha Puram in Saligramam.

A report in News18 stated that Vignesh's friend paid a visit to his house after being unable to reach. According to the friend's statement to the media, he found the door of Vignesh’s house locked and despite his persistent knocking, Vignesh did not respond. This raised suspicions and the friend informed the Virugambakkam Police Station.

Read Also Tamil Actress Sindhu Dies At 44 After Running Out Of Money For Breast Cancer Treatment

The police found Vignesh's lifeless body in his bedroom. The authorities subsequently arranged for the body to be transported to a government hospital in Kilpakkam village for post-mortem.

Media reports also mentioned that a lot of empty liquor bottles were found in his residence. He lived alone in his apartment for several years.

The police are currently conducting an investigation to determine whether Vignesh's death may be attributed to alcohol addiction or any other cause. His mother has also filed a police complaint.

It has been reported that Babilona's brother was arrested by cops during a routine patrol in Valasaravakkam, Chennai, some time ago. He was taken into custody for causing a disturbance while being under the influence of alcohol. Vignesh also has an extensive criminal track record and in the past, he was charged guilty of several crimes.

Babilona is known for projects like Sastra (2000), Ishq Ka Achar (2004) and Level Cross (2002).

Read Also Malayalam Actor Kundara Johny Dies Due To Heart Attack In Kerala

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)