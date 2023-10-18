Malayalam Actor Kundara Johny Dies Due To Heart Attack In Kerala |

Renowned actor Kundara Johny, who rose to fame for his compelling and memorable depictions of antagonistic characters in the Malayalam cinema, passed away at the age of 71. As per reports, he died at a private hospital in Kollam, Kerala. The cause of his demise was a sudden heart attack. This unfortunate news was shared with the public through a heartfelt Facebook post from the FEFKA Directors' Union. The 2022 film "Meppadiyan," marks his final on-screen appearance.

The post written in Malayalam can be roughly translated as. “Actor Kundara Johnny passes away. He was 71 years old The death was following a heart attack. Even though he was taken to a private hospital in Kollam due to chest pain, his life could not be saved. Johnny is a favorite actor for Malayalees as a villain and character actor. He became notable through villain roles. He has acted in more than a hundred films. The first film is 'Nithyavasantham' released in 1979. She played her last role in 'Meppadiyani'. Stella, a teacher at Fathima Mata National College, Kollam is his wife. Condolences from FEFKA.”

K N Balagopal, the Finance Minister of Kerala, expressed his condolences, acknowledging that Johny's remarkable career spanned over four decades and encompassed a staggering portfolio of more than 500 films.

Kundara Johny embarked on his cinematic journey back in 1979, with his remarkable portrayal of negative roles in the Malayalam film industry. His performances left an indelible mark on the hearts of countless movie enthusiasts, most notably in films like "Kireedam" and "Chenkol," which went on to achieve blockbuster status and critical acclaim. His other projects include, "My Fan Ramu", "Roudram", and “Thachiledathu Chundan”.

Kundara Johny’s contributions to Malayalam cinema will forever be cherished and celebrated, and his absence will be deeply felt throughout the industry and among his countless admirers.

