Malayalam Actor-Model Shiyas Kareem Detained At Chennai Airport In Rape & Cheating Case

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor-model Shiyas Kareem against whom a female gym trainer had registered a complaint of rape and cheating, was taken into custody at the Chennai airport on Thursday when he landed from the Middle East.

Last month, a 32-year-old woman who works at the gym owned by the actor-model registered a complaint of sexual assault and cheating against him at the Chandera Police station at Kasargod.

In her complaint, the woman also claimed that he owes her money and cheated her by not honoring his word that she would be made a partner in his business.

Meanwhile, Chandera Police station officials are expected to arrive at Chennai later in the day to take the popular reality show personality Kareem into custody as part of the procedures following the complaint. Kareem had earlier dismissed the allegations as "fabricated".

