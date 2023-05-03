 Tamil actor, director, comedian Manobala Mahadevan passes away at 69
Tamil actor, director, comedian Manobala Mahadevan passes away at 69

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Tamil actor, director and comedian Manobala Mahadevan | Photo from Instagram

Tamil cinema has lost yet another legendary figure as actor-director Manobala breathed his last at his residence in Chennai today. He was 69 years old.

The news of his demise has left the film fraternity and his fans in shock.

A Long and Illustrious Career

Manobala, who started his career as an actor and assistant director, went on to become a successful director, producer, and comedian.

He directed over 24 films, including several blockbusters such as En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan and Oorkavalan, which featured Rajinikanth.

As an actor, Manobala has acted in over 300 films, and his memorable performances in films like Thuppakki and Siruthai will be etched in the audience's memory forever.

He was known for his comic timing and his collaboration with the late Vivekh was highly appreciated by the audience.

A Loss to the Tamil Film Industry

Manobala's contribution to the Tamil film industry is immeasurable, and his demise has left a huge void. Many film personalities, including Rajinikanth, have expressed their condolences on social media.

Rajinikanth, who was a close friend of Manobala, tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manobala. My deepest condolences to his family. Hope his soul rests in peace."

Manobala's wife Usha and son Harish survive him. The information about his last rites will arrive soon.

In conclusion, Manobala's contribution to the Tamil film industry will always be remembered, and his demise is a great loss to the film fraternity. May his soul rest in peace.

