Soori: Meet the Viduthalai actor who was formerly a comedian in Tamil cinema

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 13, 2023
Actor Soori, for the longest time served as the supporting actor to leading men, by taking up comic roles in Tamil cinema. Here's what you must know about the actor who has delivered his career-best performance as a first -time lead in Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai: Part 1'
His original name is Ramalakshmanan Muthuchamy
He was born on August 27, 1977 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu
When he moved in to Chennai from Madurai, he wanted to act. But when he failed to get any roles, he took up the job of a cleaner to support his ambitions
When he started out in films, he starred uncredited in many films as a junior artiste mostly
His stage name Soori came from the famous 'parotha competition' scene in 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu' where he surprises the hotelier by swallowing over 50 parottas
He fell into controversy for his remark at the audio launch event of Viruman in Madurai, where he said he'd rather feed the poor than build a 1000 temples
Some of his notable performances include 'Porali', 'Sundarapandian', 'Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam', 'Pandiya Naadu', 'Jilla','Rajini Murugan' and 'Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae'
He received his most cherished award, a compliment from Superstar Rajinikanth, for his performance in 'Viduthalai: Part 1'
