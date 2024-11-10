Tamil Actor Delhi Ganesh Passes Away At 80 In Chennai

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passed away in Chennai on November 9, Saturday, after suffering from age-related ailments. He was 80 when he breathed his last. The news of his demise was confirmed by his son, Maha Devan.

"We deeply regret to inform that our father Dr Delhi Ganesh has passed away on 9th November 2024 at around 11 pm (sic)," Devan wrote in the family's official statement. The veteran actor reportedly died in his sleep.

Delhi Ganesh's last rites will be held in Chennai on November 11 at 10 am.

In his career spanning over five decades, Delhi Ganesh acted in more than 400 films, predominantly in Tamil language, but also in Telugu and Malayalam industries. Prior to venturing into showbiz, he served the Indian Air Force from 1964 to 1974.

Delhi Ganesh was given the stage name Delhi Ganesh by K Balachander, who introduced him to the Tamil film industry with the film Pattina Pravesam in 1976.

He was best known his multiple films with Kamal Haasan including Nayakan (1987), Apoorva Sagodharagal (1989), Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990), Avvai Shanmugi (1996) and Thenali (2001).

He was last seen in Kamal Haasan's 2024 film, Indian 2.

Delhi Ganesh was the recipient of several awards and accolades, including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his film Pasi (1979), and the Kalaimamani, the highest civilian state award in Tamil Nadu, which was bestowed upon him by the then Chief Minister of the state, J Jayalalithaa.

Besides films, Delhi Ganesh also featured in a number of television shows, web series and short films.