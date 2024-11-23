 Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma Begin House Hunt In Mumbai, Lovebirds To Marry In 2025: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma Begin House Hunt In Mumbai, Lovebirds To Marry In 2025: Reports

Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma Begin House Hunt In Mumbai, Lovebirds To Marry In 2025: Reports

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia will reportedly tie the knot in 2025 and they have begun the preparations. If reports are to be believed, they are serious about taking their relationship to the next level. The actors are currently looking for a luxurious apartment to settle into after their wedding. However, Tamannaah and Vijay have not reacted to reports of their wedding yet

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood's much-loved couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia will reportedly tie the knot in 2025 and they have already begun the preparations. If reports are to be believed, the couple is looking for a house in Mumbai where they will stay together after getting married.

According to a report in 123Telugu, Tamannaah and Vijay are serious about taking their relationship to the next level and they have planned to tie the knot in 2025. The actors are currently looking for a luxurious apartment to settle into after their wedding.

However, Tamannaah and Vijay have not reacted to reports of their wedding yet.

Read Also
VIDEO: Vijay Varma Whistles, Hoots As Tamannaah Bhatia Dances To Aaj Ki Raat At Stree 2 Success Bash
article-image

Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship

FPJ Shorts
CBFC Allows Frontal Nudity, Intense Lovemaking Scene In Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light
CBFC Allows Frontal Nudity, Intense Lovemaking Scene In Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light
After Record Day 2 Turnout, BGT Opening Match Set To Achieve All-time High Test Attendance In WA
After Record Day 2 Turnout, BGT Opening Match Set To Achieve All-time High Test Attendance In WA
“If It Wasn’t For Spiritual Path At Isha…”: Cholamandalam Chairman Vellayan Subbiah Credits Isha For 60x Business Growth At INSIGHT
“If It Wasn’t For Spiritual Path At Isha…”: Cholamandalam Chairman Vellayan Subbiah Credits Isha For 60x Business Growth At INSIGHT
Video: Nitish Kumar Reddy's Highest Score In U16 Domestic Level Cricket Stuns Aussie Presenter Mark Howard
Video: Nitish Kumar Reddy's Highest Score In U16 Domestic Level Cricket Stuns Aussie Presenter Mark Howard

Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship first sparked curiosity in December 2022 when the duo was spotted getting cosy at a party. Initially keeping their romance private, they chose to stay away from the media frenzy. However, in June 2023, Tamannaah confirmed the relationship during an interview, calling Vijay her "happy place."

The couple also often supports each other at press screenings, parties and events.

Vijay and Tamannaah are head over heels in love. The Jaane Jaan actor recently spoke about his relationship with Tamannaah. He said that fans are often excited to know about his love life updates, however, he finds it surprising that his relationship grabbed the attention and overshadowed his film release at times.

He also expressed that he has a 'strong and lovely' relationship with Tamannaah and both of them love public attention.

The couple first met on the sets of Lust Stories 2 and their love story took off from there. Vijay had shared in the past that he had invited Tamannaah to show's wrap-up party, which was attended by only four people.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AR Rahman Issues Warning To 'Slanders' Over Defamatory Posts About Divorce, Demands Removal Of...

AR Rahman Issues Warning To 'Slanders' Over Defamatory Posts About Divorce, Demands Removal Of...

CBFC Allows Frontal Nudity, Intense Lovemaking Scene In Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light

CBFC Allows Frontal Nudity, Intense Lovemaking Scene In Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light

Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma Begin House Hunt In Mumbai, Lovebirds To Marry In 2025: Reports

Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma Begin House Hunt In Mumbai, Lovebirds To Marry In 2025: Reports

Singer Amit Mishra Marries Kriti Singh Thakur In Lucknow; See Photos

Singer Amit Mishra Marries Kriti Singh Thakur In Lucknow; See Photos

Suhana Khan Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda On Birthday, Playfully Pulls His Ear In Unseen...

Suhana Khan Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda On Birthday, Playfully Pulls His Ear In Unseen...