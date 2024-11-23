Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma Begin House Hunt In Mumbai, Lovebirds To Marry In 2025: Reports

Bollywood's much-loved couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia will reportedly tie the knot in 2025 and they have already begun the preparations. If reports are to be believed, the couple is looking for a house in Mumbai where they will stay together after getting married.

According to a report in 123Telugu, Tamannaah and Vijay are serious about taking their relationship to the next level and they have planned to tie the knot in 2025. The actors are currently looking for a luxurious apartment to settle into after their wedding.

However, Tamannaah and Vijay have not reacted to reports of their wedding yet.

Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship

Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship first sparked curiosity in December 2022 when the duo was spotted getting cosy at a party. Initially keeping their romance private, they chose to stay away from the media frenzy. However, in June 2023, Tamannaah confirmed the relationship during an interview, calling Vijay her "happy place."

The couple also often supports each other at press screenings, parties and events.

Vijay and Tamannaah are head over heels in love. The Jaane Jaan actor recently spoke about his relationship with Tamannaah. He said that fans are often excited to know about his love life updates, however, he finds it surprising that his relationship grabbed the attention and overshadowed his film release at times.

He also expressed that he has a 'strong and lovely' relationship with Tamannaah and both of them love public attention.

The couple first met on the sets of Lust Stories 2 and their love story took off from there. Vijay had shared in the past that he had invited Tamannaah to show's wrap-up party, which was attended by only four people.