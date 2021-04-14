'Talent gets overshadowed in social media,' says 'Naagin 5' actor Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra believes talent alone is not enough for an actor to bag a project; it's the social media following that dictates the verdict. Social media followers play a huge role in an actor’s career, believes Sharad — who has one million followers on Instagram — so much so that one may either get or lose a project depending on their popularity.

“People form an opinion based on the number of followers one has on social media. Fortunately or unfortunately, such is the power and impact that many times the casting for a project also is dependent and gets a little influenced based on your popularity in the social media world,” he says.