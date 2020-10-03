After 'Naagin 5' actor Sharad Malhotra tests positive, co-star Surbhi Chandna undergoes COVID-19 test

'Naagin 5' actor Surbhi Chadna has undergone the COVID-19 test, after her co-star Sharad Malhotra tested positive.

While Malhotra didn't inform his fans through social media, he recently spoke to Times of India and revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' told the media outlet, "They say if you stay positive, good things and people will be drawn to you. Well, I think, I took this line, too seriously."

Sharad said that he took the test after he developed symptoms of COVID-19, on Thursday. The actor, who has mild symptoms of the disease, has quarantined himself at home.

In the interview, he said that his wife Ripci and other family members had tested negative.

"Thankfully, my wife Ripci has tested negative and she continues to follow all precautionary measures. I am resting at home under strict medical supervision, and I would urge my viewers to keep me in their prayers, so that I can bounce back sooner and stronger," he told TOI.

Sharad's co-star from Colors TV's fantasy drama 'Naagin 5', on Friday took to her story to thank fans for the concern and said that she will soon update them about the results.

Surbhi wrote: "Thank you for the concern pouring in! Shall update as and when I get my results."