Tabu's Chandni Bar Sequel Confirmed After 24 Years, Film To Release In December 2025

After 24 years, the award-winning film Chandni Bar is all set to get a sequel. Mohan Azad, the film's director, made the announcement and revealed that it will be released in December of next year.

The original film starred Tabu, Atul Kulkarni, Ananya Khare, Rajpal Yadav, Minakshi Sahani and Vishal Thakkar.

Mohan Azad, who was the screenplay and dialogue writer for the original 2001 film, will now step into the director's shoes for Chandni Bar 2. He has almost completed the script and is gearing up to start production by mid-year after finalising the casting. No actors have been officially approached yet; reportedly, some cast members from the first film might be considered for roles in the sequel.

Talking about the film, Azad said, "The producer of this film R. Mohan had expressed this desire long ago about the sequel of Chandni Bar Film, about whose story we were very confused. But I am happy that we have written the story of this sequel film in a tremendous manner. And I am sure that we will be able to repeat the same success of Chandni Bar once again in the coming year."