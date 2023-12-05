Taarak Mehta Producer Asit Modi On Reports Of Show Going Off-Air: 'Not An Easy Task To Run For 15 Years'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) producer Asit Kumarr Modi has reacted to fans threatening to boycott his popular television show. This comes after the makers failed to bring back Dayaben, played by Disha Vakhani. Since the inception of TMKOC, Disha played the role of Daya on the show. But in 2017, she went on a maternity leave, and never returned since then.

In the promos of the ongoing track, it was shown that Daya will be returning on the show. However, much to the disappointment of fans, the makers have not brought back Dayaben, one of the most-loved characters. Soon after the episodes aired, upset fans threatened to boycott the show and slammed the makers for fooling them.

Now, Asit Kumarr Modi reportedly issued an official statement in which he said, "I’m here to entertain my audience and I will never lie to my viewers. Only due to certain circumstances, we are unable to bring Daya’s character back on time. But, that does not mean that the character is not going to enter the show at all! Whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else, the time will tell."

"It's my promise to the audience that Daya will be back, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going nowhere. It is not an easy task to run a comedy show for 15 years. It is one of a kind, which has not witnessed a single leap," he added.

The show also stars Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi and others. The story of the show revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.