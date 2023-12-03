Upset Taarak Mehta Fans Trend 'Boycott TMKOC', Slam Makers As Daya Didn't Return: 'Stop Playing With Our Emotions'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched and popular daily soaps on television. First aired in July 2008, it is one of the longest-running episodic shows and has managed to cement its place at the top of the TRP charts. However, of late, fans of the show seem to have been upset with the makers over the current track, and '#BoycottTMKOC' has been trending on social media platform X.
Much to the disappointment of fans, the makers have not brought back Dayaben, one of the most-loved characters played by actress Disha Vakhani, on the show.
For those unversed, after years of wait, there was finally a good news for the ardent fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as everyone's favourite Daya was set to return to the show on the occasion of Diwali.
The promos of the ongoing track showed Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, and other residents of Gokuldham excitedly waiting for Daya, who is said to be in Ahmedabad. Daya's brother Sunderlal had promised to bring her back to Gokuldham society, however, he failed to do so.
In the latest episode, a heartbroken Jethalal was seen getting emotional and breaking down upon learning that Daya hasn't come along with Sundar to celebrate Diwali with them. Soon after the episode, netizens expressed their disappointment over the track and also slammed the makers for making fake promises just for TRP.
"#BoycottTMKOC I will also join this trend, I stopped watching new episodes from 2021, what they are going to do this epic show is sad. Just lies and playing with emotions of their loyal fans who still watch it," a user wrote on X.
Another fan wrote, "The show Tmkoc isn't funny anymore, Daya bhabhi is never coming back that's true and it's really shameful that they are playing with audience's emotions again and again, they just want more TRP and nothing more. #BoycottTMKOC."
Since the inception of TMKOC, Disha played the role of Daya on the show. But in 2017, she went on a maternity leave, and never returned since then.
The show also stars Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi and others. The story of the show revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.