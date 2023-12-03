Upset Taarak Mehta Fans Trend 'Boycott TMKOC', Slam Makers As Daya Didn't Return: 'Stop Playing With Our Emotions'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched and popular daily soaps on television. First aired in July 2008, it is one of the longest-running episodic shows and has managed to cement its place at the top of the TRP charts. However, of late, fans of the show seem to have been upset with the makers over the current track, and '#BoycottTMKOC' has been trending on social media platform X.

Much to the disappointment of fans, the makers have not brought back Dayaben, one of the most-loved characters played by actress Disha Vakhani, on the show.

For those unversed, after years of wait, there was finally a good news for the ardent fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as everyone's favourite Daya was set to return to the show on the occasion of Diwali.

The promos of the ongoing track showed Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, and other residents of Gokuldham excitedly waiting for Daya, who is said to be in Ahmedabad. Daya's brother Sunderlal had promised to bring her back to Gokuldham society, however, he failed to do so.

In the latest episode, a heartbroken Jethalal was seen getting emotional and breaking down upon learning that Daya hasn't come along with Sundar to celebrate Diwali with them. Soon after the episode, netizens expressed their disappointment over the track and also slammed the makers for making fake promises just for TRP.

Read Also Actors who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: From Jennifer Mistry to Shailesh Lodha

"#BoycottTMKOC I will also join this trend, I stopped watching new episodes from 2021, what they are going to do this epic show is sad. Just lies and playing with emotions of their loyal fans who still watch it," a user wrote on X.

Another fan wrote, "The show Tmkoc isn't funny anymore, Daya bhabhi is never coming back that's true and it's really shameful that they are playing with audience's emotions again and again, they just want more TRP and nothing more. #BoycottTMKOC."

#AsitModi tu patar dil insaan tere andar emotion nhi hai kya nhi lana to aage badh kyu dil thodta hai trp ke liye



guys dont watch tmkoc #BoycottTMKOC — royal parth (@parth91674522) December 3, 2023

The show Tmkoc isn't funny anymore, Daya bhabhi is never coming back that's true and it's really shameful that they are playing with audience's emotions again and again, they just want more TRP and nothing more.#BoycottTMKOC — Yashhhh (@Yashleal_) December 3, 2023

After Breaking The Hearts Of all Your viewers & now there is no reason left to watch the new ep,😩



okay we understand what you want to do, Shame on you! #BoycottTMKOC #tmkoc #TriptiDimri @Portalcoin pic.twitter.com/iLgQm5ELJJ — Sushant.eth ❤️ Memecoin (@Sushboi69) December 3, 2023

Very Sad to see Jethalal Like this

Very Sad moment 🥲😓😰

This time also Daya not come

Jethalal Got sad again and angry on Sunder 😩@Portalcoin $Portal@Jethalal_Memes #BoycottTMKOC pic.twitter.com/xug8IHIvcj — r. chaurasiya (@RajeshK60858830) December 3, 2023

Time to show fan power 💪🏻 #BoycottTMKOC 🤬

For the 3rd time @AsitKumarrModi made a mockery of 'PROMISE' that Daya would return.



Disha Vakani isn't a big star as she thinks. Should've been replaced 6 years back! @TMKOC_NTF



Please END #TMKOC after 4000 episodes milestone. @sabtv — Atharva Chitale (@acmania97) December 3, 2023

Asit kumar modi ne pagl bna rkha hai sbko..

agr content naii bcha show bnd krdo kyu logo ko itne time s pagl bnaya ja rha..

hjaro bar popatlal k shadii ka khke kat deta hai...

& same daya time...



Show must be boycotted & goes off the air @AsitKumarrModi#BoycottTMKOC — karan.eth (@Karan2Sehgal) December 3, 2023

Why #TMKOC making us fool- saying #dayabhabi is coming ???!!

Now fed up with this old tactics.

Either replace Dayabhabi with new actor or stop this repetitive plot.

Now seriously thinking to stop watching #Taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah #TMKOC #BoycottTMKOC — Ipsita Shee Karmakar (@ipsita_shee) December 3, 2023

Since the inception of TMKOC, Disha played the role of Daya on the show. But in 2017, she went on a maternity leave, and never returned since then.

The show also stars Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi and others. The story of the show revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.