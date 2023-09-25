Shailesh Lodha Says Taarak Mehta Producer Asit Modi Called Everyone On Show 'Servants': 'His Language Was Not Civil'

Shailesh Lodha |

Actor Shailesh Lodha, who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2022 after being a part of the show for nearly 14 years, recently said that producer Asit Kumarr Modi tried to arm twist him by holding his payments. In one of his interviews, he also stated that the producer had once called everyone on the show his 'servants'.

The actor revealed he decided to leave the show as it was a matter of 'self-respect'. During his conversation with Lallantop, Shailesh said that he was invited to a stand-up show on SAB TV as a celebrity guest in 2022, however, a day before the telecast, the producer called him and questioned him for being on the show.

"The language that he used was not civil, leaving me infuriated. I shot for it and even recited a poem there," the actor reportedly said.

He added, "I could not tolerate the way he spoke to me. A show is made by many people coming together and not just one person. I thus mailed him on February 17, 2022 that I would not like to continue with the show."

Opening up about his exit from the show, Shailesh further said, "Why do I take his permission before going on social media or speaking to the media? These are my basic rights. And why do I do it after I leave the show? The matter was never about money or payment but about how he spoke in an insulting tone. I had to go to the court and the settlement was done."

Earlier, Shailesh had accused Asit Modi and other makers of not paying his pending dues and had even approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the same. He won the non-payment of dues lawsuit against TMKOC makers in May itself.

TMKOC, which is one of the most popular sitcoms, has been in news of late for all the wrong reasons. Just like Lodha, other former actors like Neha Mehta and Raj Anadkat too had complained of not receiving their remuneration for the show.

Recently, Jennifer Mistry had accused Modi of sexually harassing her and misbehaving with her.

Actress Priya Ahuja Rajda went on to call Modi "a sadist" and claimed that the showrunner likes it when actors beg to him.

However, Modi denied all the charges and accusations and stated that he considers the people associated with the show as his "own family".

