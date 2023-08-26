Taapsee Pannu’s Sultry Photos In Black Monokini Set The Internet Ablaze |

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who has proved her acting mettle with films like ‘Pink’, ‘Thappad’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘Shabaash Mithu’, among others, took to Instagram on Saturday and blessed the feed of her fans and followers with a series of sultry pictures from a photoshoot. In the post, captioned "With a little extra light on the side," Taapsee can be seen wearing a black full-sleeves monokini with a plunging neckline and thigh-high leather boots. Her 'Dhak Dhak' co-star Dia Mirza commented, "Woaaaaaaah", while Lakshmi Manchu wrote, "You wild thing."

Earlier this month, Taapsee organised a hilarious roast event on her birthday with comedians like Abish Mathew, Angad Ranyal, and Gurleen Pannu. Her boyfriend and badminton coach Mathias Boe was also present. One of the highlights of the event was Mathias saying "meri girlfriend sabse sunder hai" on the mic.

Taapsee and Mathias reportedly met after she went to watch one of his games several years ago. Boe is a former Danish shuttler and has won several titles in doubles and team games. He turned coach after retirement in 2020.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Taapsee will next be seen in ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ opposite actor Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. The film will be helmed by Jayprad Desai. It is the sequel to 'Haseen Dillruba' directed by Vini Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. She also has 'Dunki' with Shah Rukh Khan. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Actor Vicky Kaushal is also an important part of the movie.

When an Instagram user asked Taapsee for an update on 'Dunki', she said, “I just know that I have to shoot for a few days, and for more details, I think you should ask Rajkumar Hirani, the director of the film. I think only he knows what exactly is happening and when the first look will come out and whatever. I am just like going there shooting and coming back and I am just happy that I am a part of that film.”

