Swatantra Veer Savarkar OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

Swatantra Veer Savarkar is biopic starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The film is set to release digitally in May 2024. Randeep Hooda shared the film's trailer on X and wrote, "Akhand Bharat tha unka sapna, Hindutva thi jiski buniyaad. Watch the untold story of #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar - 'India's Most Dangerous Revolutionary Ever', premiering on his 141st birthday, May 28."

Release date and OTT Platfrom of Swatantra Veer Savarkar

The film will release on May 28, 2024, on the birth anniversary of the great revolutionary and activist. It will be available to watch on ZEE5.

Akhand Bharat tha unka sapna, Hindutva thi jiski buniyaad. Watch the untold story of #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar - ‘India’s Most Dangerous Revolutionary Ever’, premiering on his 141st birthday, 28th May only on #ZEE5.#ReliveSavarkarOnZEE5@ZeeStudios_ @RandeepHooda @anky1912 pic.twitter.com/RhQX8FNcTZ — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 20, 2024

Opening up about the film's release on OTT, Randeep said, "I'm really looking forward to the release of Swatantra Veer Savarkar on ZEE5. What better day to pay tribute to the most influential revolutionary of the Indian armed revolution than on his 141st birth anniversary, May 28."

He further said, "I have to admit that I learned a lot about this inspiring hero after starting to work on this project and I want to share this film with as many people as possible to counter the false narrative that has spread in popular culture to bury the legacy of this great revolutionary."

Plot of Swatantra Veer Savarkar

The story revolves around freedom fighter Swatantra Veer Savarkar, who played a significant role in Indian Independence movement and politics. The film also depicts his interest in writing and his personal conflicts.

The film received a mixed response from the audience and critics after it released in theatres. Randeep also garnered praises for his performance in the movie.

Cast and production

Swatantra Veer Savarkar features Randeep Hooda as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Ankita Lokhande as Yamunabai Savarkar, Mark Bennington, Apinderdeep Singh and Amit Sial. It is directed and written by Randeep Hooda with Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh Negu and Yogesh Rahard. The Music is composed by Hitesh Modak and Shreyas Puranik and produced by Zee Studious and ZEE5.