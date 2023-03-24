Swara Bhasker SLAMS disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha: 'That’s how scared they are of so-called Pappu’

Actress Swara Bhasker has always been outspoken and fearless to express her views on political topics.

On Friday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's recognition in Parliament was revoked. In this case. Bollywood star Swara Bhasker's answer to the same has grabbed eyeballs. Swara stated in a message that the law has been greatly abused to demonstrate how afraid they are of the so-called 'Pappu'.

Swara’s tweet on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

The actress went online on Twitter to share a sequence of tweets, where she termed this sudden action as an ‘illegal misuse of law’.

Reacting to ANI news agency’s tweet on the congress leader, she said, “That’s how scared they are of so-called ‘Pappu’! Blatant misuse of the law to ensure that @RahulGandhi ‘s growing popularity, credibility & stature are curbed and clear strong-arm tactics for the 2024 Lok Sabha that RG now cannot contest. My guess is RG will come out of this taller ✊🏽”

She feels that it’s a conspiracy to forbid Rahul Gandhi from contesting the Lok Sabha elections in the year 2024, which is why this strategy has been made.

In another tweet, she slammed the authorities and said that his membership of the Lok Sabha remains intact.

Rahul Gandi’s membership revocation

Well, Swara Bhaskar has firmly responded in this manner to the cancellation of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's membership in Parliament. The Surat court convicted Rahul in the defamatory lawsuit and ordered him to two years of detention.

As a result, the Lok Sabha Secretariat revoked Rahul Gandhi's participation in Parliament under Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act.

Rahul Gandhi at Swara - Fahad's wedding

Let us tell you, Rahul Gandhi attended the actress's marriage when she recently married Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed.

From political to film industry personalities, their wedding reception saw many guests in attendance.

