Rahul Gandhi convicted in defamation case, Narottam Mishra takes a jibe

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case by a district court in Gujarat has kicked a political storm in Madhya Pradesh.

Making a scathing attack on Gandhi, state home minister Narottam Mishra said, "If he is not afraid of going jail then he should inform why did he take bail seven times in different cases earlier? Why had he sought an apology thrice from the court?"

"He is in the habit of going abroad and insulting the country,” Mishra hit Rahul over hus remarks in UK..

Notably, Surat Court, on Thursday, convicted Rahul Gandhi over 'Modi' surname remark and sentenced him to two years. After this, Congress and BJP have come face-to-face, issuing statements against each other.

