 Rahul Gandhi convicted in defamation case, Narottam Mishra takes a jibe
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRahul Gandhi convicted in defamation case, Narottam Mishra takes a jibe

Rahul Gandhi convicted in defamation case, Narottam Mishra takes a jibe

If RaGa is not afraid of going jail then why did he take bail seven times in different cases earlier?, questions Mishra

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
State Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case by a district court in Gujarat has kicked a political storm in Madhya Pradesh.

Making a scathing attack on Gandhi, state home minister Narottam Mishra said, "If he is not afraid of going jail then he should inform why did he take bail seven times in different cases earlier? Why had he sought an apology thrice from the court?"

"He is in the habit of going abroad and insulting the country,” Mishra hit Rahul over hus remarks in UK..

Notably, Surat Court, on Thursday, convicted Rahul Gandhi over 'Modi' surname remark and sentenced him to two years. After this, Congress and BJP have come face-to-face, issuing statements against each other.

Rahul Gandhi is used to ins

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Financial aid given from CM’s discretionary fund for medical treatment in Narmadapuram

MP: Financial aid given from CM’s discretionary fund for medical treatment in Narmadapuram

Bhopal: 5-day Fauji Mela at MBM College from March 29

Bhopal: 5-day Fauji Mela at MBM College from March 29

Bhopal: 'Paise do, paper lo', NSUI protests back-to-back paper-leak in MP, cites Shivraj-govt's...

Bhopal: 'Paise do, paper lo', NSUI protests back-to-back paper-leak in MP, cites Shivraj-govt's...

MP: Religious bodies asked to take permission before organising procession in Sagar

MP: Religious bodies asked to take permission before organising procession in Sagar

WATCH| In absence of roads, a woman in labour walks half a kilometer to reach ambulance in MP's...

WATCH| In absence of roads, a woman in labour walks half a kilometer to reach ambulance in MP's...