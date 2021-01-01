Swara Bhaskar takes her identity as an actress seriously

Mumbai: Swara Bhasker was impressive in web shows like Rasbhari, Flesh and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag last year, and she says she feels a sense of responsibility to choose the right script for her projects, to justify her identity as a credible actress.

"People only listen to my political views and everything that I say because of my identity is that of an actress. If I were a school teacher, even though I would have a sound knowledge of social cause or politics, people would have not paid attention. Since, my identity as an actress has given me everything, including unwanted headlines and controversies, I take my work very seriously. For an outsider like myself, I have no other way to prove my worth than delivering good performance as an actress," Swara said.