Sushmita Sen pens a birthday wish for daughter Alisah

Actress Sushmita Sen has penned a birthday wish for her younger daughter Alisah, who turned 11 on Friday.

"Happy Birthday love of my life!!! We are 11 years old today! From the moment our eyes met...we could speak..a language of our own! You are magical my little Angel! Every moment of these 11 years, I have thanked God for the privilege of being your mother! I love you infinity Alisah Shona," Sushmita wrote on Instagram along with string of pictures of Alisah.

She tagged the post with #partytime #godsfavouritechild #birthdaygirl #blessed.

The pictures Sushmita shared capture Alisah's life from when she was an infant and also give glimpses of her moments spent with elder sister Renee.

Sushmita's beau Rohman Shawl too praised Alisah on her birthday.