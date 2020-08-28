Sushant's sister reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's interview: You have guts to come on national media, tarnish my brother's image

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, severely criticised Rhea Chakraborty in a series of tweets in the early hours of Friday, over an interview the latter gave the day before.

Shweta's contention is that her late brother's girlfriend Rhea has tarnish his image on national media with all that she said.

"You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput," Shweta Singh Kirti posted from her unverified Twitter account.