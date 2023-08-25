 Sushmita Sen On Being Trolled During Reports Of Datng Lalit Modi: 'I Put That Post To Have A Laugh'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSushmita Sen On Being Trolled During Reports Of Datng Lalit Modi: 'I Put That Post To Have A Laugh'

Sushmita Sen On Being Trolled During Reports Of Datng Lalit Modi: 'I Put That Post To Have A Laugh'

For the unversed, Sushmita & Lalit's rumoured romance made headlines in July 2022. However, by September of the same year, Modi had removed all traces of Sen from his social media, sparking rumours of a split.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
article-image

Taali actress Sushmita Sen recently opened up about the whirlwind of trolls she faced last year when businessman Lalit Modi revealed their relationship to the world.

Sen, known for her elegant responses, shared how she handled the storm with a poised sense of amusement.

Read Also
Sushmita Sen On Taali: 'I Come From A Time When Taali Could Have Never Been Made'
article-image

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

Speaking to Barkha Dutt for Mojo story, Sushmita Sen stated referring to her response to the 'gold digger' accusations, "I put out that post to have a laugh."

The Aarya star further expressed her concern about the silence of good people in the face of negativity. "Elegance be damned," she boldly declared.

For the unversed, Sushmita & Lalit's rumoured romance made headlines in July 2022. However, by September of the same year, Modi had removed all traces of Sen from his social media, sparking rumours of a split.

As the mastermind behind the Indian Premier League, Modi has lived in London for nearly a decade.

Read Also
Sushmita Sen: ‘Magazines Were Told To Not Put Me On Covers Because Of My Quotes’
article-image

SUSHMITA'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Sen's career has been an intriguing journey. After her 1994 Miss Universe victory, she delved into Bollywood, leaving her mark with a trail of successful movies and series.

Her recent role in the web series Taali, as transgender activist Gauri Sawant, garnered praise. The show, directed by Ravi Jadhav, sheds light on Sawant's fight for the recognition of transgender rights.

Sen also continues to shine in the titular role of the crime thriller Aarya, with two seasons aired so far & third one on the way.

Read Also
Sushmita Sen Reveals Daughters' Renee & Alisah's Reaction To Her Getting Married
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jai Bhim, The Great Indian Kitchen, Joji, Karnan: 10 South Films From 2021 That Were Overlooked At...

Jai Bhim, The Great Indian Kitchen, Joji, Karnan: 10 South Films From 2021 That Were Overlooked At...

Sushmita Sen On Being Trolled During Reports Of Datng Lalit Modi: 'I Put That Post To Have A Laugh'

Sushmita Sen On Being Trolled During Reports Of Datng Lalit Modi: 'I Put That Post To Have A Laugh'

Vicky Kaushal Says He Shares Every News With Katrina Kaif First, Reveals Their 'Love Language'

Vicky Kaushal Says He Shares Every News With Katrina Kaif First, Reveals Their 'Love Language'

Veteran Cinematographer P.C Sreeram Reacts To Jai Bhim Letdown At National Film Awards 2023

Veteran Cinematographer P.C Sreeram Reacts To Jai Bhim Letdown At National Film Awards 2023

'Our PriyAnkit Are In Love': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's 'Lovely' Gesture Make Fans Go...

'Our PriyAnkit Are In Love': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's 'Lovely' Gesture Make Fans Go...