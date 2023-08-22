Sushmita Sen: ‘Magazines Were Told To Not Put Me On Covers Because Of My Quotes’ |

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is currently garnering critical acclaim for her impressive act in the newly released series ‘Taali’. Based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, ‘Taali’ is directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav and written by Kshitij Patwardhan.

Busy promoting the show, Sushmita Sen recently spoke to Film Companion about the 90s era when she was being viewed as a bad influence and not being considered to be on magazine covers.

When asked to open up about being badass in the industry and why she always speaks her mind, Sushmita Sen told, “There were (repercussions) in the '90s because back then, it was a much more closeted society. So for you to speak your mind and to say anything that you believed in was like, ‘Phew! She is a bad influence, don’t get her in front of our kids and everyone else. There was a time when they told magazines to not put me on the cover because of my quotes."

"I don’t blame them, I was very loud and clear. I thought ‘If you take away my freedom to express myself, what freedom do I really have?’ So am I going to scare away from speaking my mind or am I just going to learn how to say it better, say it nicer? Which I did learn because I think I didn’t have that tact before. Having said that, social media and the world today… everyone has a voice and the world is far more accepting. There is still that ‘haww’ element,' but it is not as bad as the '90s," she added.

‘Taali’ was released on August 15 on Jio Cinema.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)