 Surbhi Jyoti Announces Wedding With Sumit Suri, Shares Photos From Jim Corbett: 'Beginning Our Journey Under Nature's Canopy'
Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti is set to marry her longtime boyfriend, actor Sumit Suri, on October 27, 2024, at the Aahana luxury resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. The couple confirmed their wedding and shared romantic photos on Saturday. Initially, the duo had planned to tie the knot in Rajasthan in March 2024.

Saturday, October 26, 2024
article-image

Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti is all set to tie the knot to her longtime boyfriend, actor Sumit Suri on October 27, 2024 at the Aahana luxury resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. The couple confirmed their wedding and shared romantic photos on Saturday.

Sharing the photos, Surbhi wrote, "These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace. Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature’s sacred canopy, honoring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole."

Check it out:

article-image

In the photos, Surbhi was seen wearing a lime green Patiala suit. Sumit, on the other hand, twinned with Jyoti and wore an embroidered kurta. The soon-to-be-married couple posed amidst the jungle in Jim Corbett.

The duo will exchange vows in the presence of their close friends and family.

A report in Hindustan Times stated that Surbhi and Sumit's wedding will include unique eco-friendly rituals that "highlight their commitment to sustainability."

Initially, the couple planned to get married in March this year and had even started looking for locations in Rajasthan. However, due to issues with the venue and preparation, they decided to reschedule.

article-image

Talking about their relationship, Surbhi and Sumit have been friends for a long time. They previously collaborated on a music video, Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they portrayed a bride and groom. Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life romance.

In May this year, Surbhi made her relationship with Sumit Suri Instagram official. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Birthday 2024."

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Gunaah, which premiered in June on Disney+Hotstar, starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Zayn Ibad Khan in the lead.

