Who Is Sumit Suri? All You Need To Know About Surbhi Jyoti's Husband-To-Be | Photo Via Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti, who has acted in several television serials like Qubool Hai, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Naagin 3, among others, is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Sumit Suri. The couple will exchange vows on October 27, 2024, at a luxury resort in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

The report further states that Surbhi and Sumit's wedding ceremony will follow a sustainability theme and will pay homage to nature. Earlier, the couple had plans to marry in March and had even started looking for locations in Rajasthan. However, due to issues with the venue and preparation, they decided to reschedule.

In May this year, Surbhi made her relationship with Sumit Suri Instagram official. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Birthday 2024." The duo earlier collaborated on a music video, Haanji: The Marriage Mantra, where they played a bride and groom. Reportedly, the duo hit it off on the set and began dating afterward.

In case you are wondering who Surbhi Jyoti's husband-to-be is, here is all the information we have gathered for you.

Who is Sumit Suri?

Just like Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit is also an actor, who was born in 1986 in Rishikesh, India. He made his acting debut in 2013 with the 3D thriller Warning, directed by Phone Bhoot fame Gurmmeet Singh. The film also featured Madhurima Tuli, among others.

Later, Sumit starred in films What the Fish, Babloo Happy Hai, Surkhaab, and A Billion Colour Story.

Apart from movies, he has also acted in 30-40 TV commercials.

Sumit has his own production house, Good Hands Films, which is based in Mumbai.

Sumit was last seen in the comedy film 14 Phere, which starred Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead. It premiered on Zee5 in 2021. He played the role of Vivek Karwasra.