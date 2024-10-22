Qubool Hai's Surbhi Jyoti To Marry Boyfriend Sumit Suri On October 27 In Uttarakhand, To Have 'Eco-Friendly' Rituals

Surbhi Jyoti, who shot to fame after playing Zoya Farooqui in the hit television serial Qubool Hai, is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Sumit Suri. The couple was rumoured to tie the knot in March 2024; however, their plans were postponed. Finally, the two will exchange vows on October 27, 2024.

According to Hindustan Times, Surbhi and Sumit's wedding will have unique and 'eco-friendly' rituals, paying homage to various elements of nature and ensuring a balance between cultural customs and sustainability.

Surbhi and Sumit will be tying the knot at a luxury resort in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

"Other intimate functions are also being planned, promising a wedding that balances tradition with environmental mindfulness," the report added.

Earlier, Surbhi and Sumit had plans to marry in March and had even started looking for a site in Rajasthan. However, due to issues with the venue and preparation, the couple decided to reschedule.

Sharing details about the same, a report in Hindustan Times stated, "Surbhi’s wedding lehenga wasn’t ready, but she didn’t panic at all. She and Sumit just want to do everything in a calm and composed way, taking one step at a time. There is no rush to get married. They are looking at November and December right now. The exact date is yet to be finalised."

Talking about their relationship, Surbhi and Sumit have been friends for a long time. The duo earlier collaborated on a music video, Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they played a bride and groom.

Surbhi's boyfriend, Sumit Suri, is a television actor who has worked in serials like Naagin 3 and Ishqbaaaz. He has also starred in films such as Warning, and What the Fish.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Gunaah, which premiered in June on Disney+Hotstar, starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Zayn Ibad Khan in the lead.