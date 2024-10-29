'Sur Nahi Bigda': Sonu Nigam Continues Singing As Man Chases Him On Stage, Netizens Impressed (VIDEO)

One of the most loved singers in the country, Sonu Nigam, found himself in a sticky situation recently when a man chased him on stage during a concert. But despite running away from the man and trying to protect himself, Nigam did not stop singing and netizens mentioned how the singer did not miss even a single note of the song.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, Nigam can be heard performing the song, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, during which a man, who was seemingly in an inebriated state, charged at him. While continuing to sing the song, Nigam was seen running around the stage with the man chasing him, until he was caught by the guards.

He was then thrashed by the guards as they took him backstage, and Nigam continued with the concert as if nothing happened.

Netizens lauded the singer for his command over his skill and called him a "legend". "Sur yaha bhi nahi bigda guruji ka," a user commented, while another wrote, "That was absolutely amazing! How did Sonu avoid the guy and keep singing perfectly?? Legend for a reason!"

Sonu is known for his songs from the 90s and is a recipient of Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. The singer has predominantly in Hindi and Kannada language films but has also sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Malayalam, Nepali, Tulu, Chhattisgarhi, Meitei and other Indian languages.

He sang for the first time in the film 1993 film Aaja Meri Jaan song O Aasman Wale. Sonu is known for his best tracks in films like Muqabla, Shabnam, Kasam Teri Kasam, Aag, Hulchul, Aazmayish, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Papa Kahte Hain, Barsaat, Jeet, Hero NO.1, Aur Pyar Ho Gaya, Dulhe Raja, Soldier, Sooryavansham, among others.

He got recognition and success for his songs in films 3 Idiots, Main Hoon Na, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Saathiya, Dil Chahta Hai, Krrish, Om Shanti Om and more.