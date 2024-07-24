Sonu Nigam Breaks Down, Cries Inconsolably At Krishan Kumar's Feet During Tishaa's Prayer Meet (VIDEO)

Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam was seen crying inconsolably at the prayer meet of Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of Krishan Kumar, who passed away due to cancer a few days ago. A video of the heartwrenching moment has now gone viral on the internet in which Sonu can be seen breaking down with the bereaved parents of Tishaa.

Tishaa's last rites were conducted in Mumbai on Monday, post which the family organised a special prayer meet. Sonu was amongst the first ones to reach the venue, and as soon as he saw Krishan Kumar, he could not hold back his tears.

In the video, Sonu can be seen approaching Krishan and breaking down at his feet, with the former consoling him.

Sonu is one of the closest ones in the industry to the Kumar family and has a longstanding relationship of almost 30 years with T-Series.

Tishaa, who was also the cousin of T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, succumbed to cancer in Germany at the age of 21 on July 18. "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family’s privacy is respected," the family had said in their official statement.

Krishan Kumar was himself seen inconsolable after performing the funeral rituals of his young daughter.

Among the others who attended Tishaa's funeral and prayer meet were Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, Khushali Kumar, Divya Khossla, Anil Kapoor, Saiee Manjrekar, and others. The family members of Tishaa too penned heartfelt notes for her and mourned her demise.