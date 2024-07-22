Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Vivek Agnihotri, Riteish Deshmukh & Others Attend 20-Yr-Old's Last Rites In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | July 22, 2024

Former actor and film producer Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar passed away in Germany on July 18 due to cancer

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The 20-year-old was the cousin of T-series head honcho Bhushan Kumar

Her last rites were held in Mumbai on Monday morning, and several celebs close to the Kumar family paid their respects

Bhushan Kumar's wife and actress Divya Khossla was amongst the first ones to reach the crematorium for Tishaa's funeral

Actress Khushaali Kumar looked grief-stricken as she arrived for Tishaa's funeral

She was accompanied by her sister, singer Tulsi Kumar, who fought back tears at the funeral

Actor Riteish Deshmukh dropped by to pay his respects to Tishaa and extend his support to the bereaved family

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was accompanied by wife Pallavi Joshi at the funeral

Farah Khan, who happens to be quite close to the T-Series family, dropped by to extend her condolences

She was accompanied by her brother Sajid Khan, who refrained from interacting with the media

Adipurush director Om Raut made a rare appearance as he arrived to be by the grieving family's side

Actress Saiee Manjrekar was also spotted as she attended Tishaa's funeral in the city

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai also attended Tishaa's last rites