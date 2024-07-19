Bhushan Kumar's 20-Year-Old Cousin Tishaa Kumar Dies Due To Cancer In Germany

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar's cousin, former actor and film producer Krishan Kumar's daughter, Tishaa Kumar, passed away in Germany due to cancer on July 18, 2024.

On Friday morning, a T-Series spokesperson issued a statement confirming the death and said, “Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family’s privacy is respected.”

According to the Indian Express, a source close to the Kumar family confirmed that “Tishaa was just 21. She was diagnosed with cancer, and the family decided to take her to Germany for treatment. She passed away there on Thursday. It is a very sad time for the family.”

Born on September 6, 2003, Tishaa was the daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh.

Tishaa was a private person. She would accompany her father, Krishan Kumar, at events organised by T-Series.

One of her last public appearances was in November 2023, when she attended the premiere of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol in the lead.

Who is Krishan Kumar?

Krishan Kumar, the younger brother of Gulshan Kumar, is married to actress Tanya Singh, who is the daughter of composer Ajit Singh and the sister of actress Nattasha Singh.

Bhushan Kumar is Krishan's nephew. He is best known for his role in the 1995 thriller film Bewafa Sanam, which also starred Shilpa Shirodkar, Aruna Irani, Beena Banerjee, Shakti Kapoor, and Kiran Kumar.

He has also featured in several movies, including Aaja Meri Jaan, Kasam Teri Kasam, and Pagla Kahin Ka, among others.