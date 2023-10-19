Bhushan Kumar's Sister Khushalii Kumar To Marry Parth Samthaan, Wedding Preparations Underway: Report

Bhushan Kumar's sister Khushalii Kumar is all set to tie the knot with popular television actor Parth Samthaan. Yes, you read that right. According to media reports, the actors have been dating and they are now planning to take their relationship to the next level.

A report in Zoom stated that the couple is planning to tie the knot in December 2023 or January 2024 and their wedding preparations are going on in full swing.

However, the couple has not reacted to reports of their wedding yet.

The news report further mentioned that Parth and Khushalii fell in love while working together for their music videos. They first appeared together in the song Phele Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham and later in Dhokha.

According to reports, they will next be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon-starrer Ghudchadi. In fact, Parth is all set to make his Bollywood debut with this film.

Khushalii created immense buzz for her Bollywood debut with the film Dhokha Round D Corner opposite R Madhavan.

On the other hand, Parth became a household name and gained huge popularity as Manik from the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Post that, the actor went on to host a couple of TV shows and also did several music videos. He made his OTT debut with web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun and for the first time, he essayed the role of a gangster.

In an interview with Spotboye earlier, Parth had opened up about his Bollywood debut and had shared that he is elated and is keeping his fingers crossed. He also said that he wants to give his hundred percent towards the film and wants to make sure that everything works out well.