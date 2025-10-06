Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Underperforms During Extended First Weekend

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, was released on October 2, 2025. The film had everything going in its favour, from chartbuster songs to a good trailer to even positive reviews from critics and the audience. However, it has failed to make a strong mark at the box office during its first extended weekend.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on its day one collected Rs. 9.25 crore, and later it went to show a drop on its second day with a collection of Rs. 5.5 crore. While it did show a jump on Saturday and Sunday by collecting Rs. 7.50 crore and Rs. 7.75 crore, the growth was quite minimal.

According to Sacnilk, in four days, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has collected Rs. 30 crore, which is surely a disappointing number. The film should have collected at least Rs. 40-45 crore during its first extended weekend.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Budget

While the makers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari have not yet officially revealed the budget of the movie, it is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 80 crore. As the budget is high, the film surely needs to perform well at the box office during weekdays.

Now, all eyes are on Monday. It will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to pass the Monday test or not.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Vs Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been clearly affected by Kantara Chapter 1. The latter's Hindi version has performed very well during the weekend and has collected Rs. 74 crore in four days, which is an excellent amount.

Maybe, if Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had been released on some other day, it would have received a better response at the box office.