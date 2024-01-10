Sunny Leone Launches Her AI Avatar, Says 'Owning It Will Minimise Risk Of Fake Videos, Misleading Content'

Actress Sunny Leone has now become the first Bollywood star to have her very own Artificial Intelligence (AI) character and she launched the same at a grand event in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Free Press Journal was present at the event where the actress introduced her fans to her AI avatar.

Sunny reveals it's her husband Daniel Weber who pushed her to give artificial intelligence a shot. "My husband is very good at being in the forefront when it comes to technology. Thanks to him and the entire team that I could achieve the feat of becoming the first Bollywood celeb to have my own AI avatar. He too can now enjoy the company of two Sunnys!" she quips.

Sunny calls her decision to have her AI avatar a 'progressive risk'. "Today, celebrities already have their AI avatars and clones made on the internet by unauthorised people. The cloning is anyway going to happen, so I thought why don't I make my own avatar before anyone else does it and have my control over it," she shares.

Explaining it further, she says, "When you're owning the AI avatar, you decide how will you model it and what is the information that you'll feed into it. So it will substantially minimise the risk of fake videos and misleading content. It is better to take these steps yourselves instead of seeing someone else create your avatar and misuse it, which will make you feel that you should've taken control earlier."

On a lighter note, Sunny reveals that if there's one actor with whose AI avatar she would like to interact anytime she wants, it would be megastar Amitabh Bachchan. "I feel Bachchan sir should be immortalised and each and every person should get the opportunity to speak to him. If I get to ask him whatever I wish to, I would like to know what did he eat for breakfast, what were his plans for the day, and would request him to send me a video message saying he loves me!," she gushes.

During the event, the founders of the AI platform also revealed why they decided to get Sunny on board their project. "Sunny Leone and her husband are very progressive and whenever there's a new technology in market, they make sure to explore it. Sunny has a huge fan following and there are thousands of people who want to speak to her just once. Through this app, Sunny can be available for her fans not just in India, but across the world, and that too as per their time and convenience," says founder Toshendra Sharma.

He states that there are both pros and cons when it comes to technology, but they would like to prove it to people how AI is not always negative. "Knowingly or unknowingly, we have been using AI for quite some time now to make our lives easier. Of course, there will be people who will try to misuse the platform, but we have designed it in a way that people get to have their AI avatars in a dignified manner, without any threats. Technology is not always bad and we want to show people how, when used intelligently and responsibly, AI can do wonders going ahead," he concludes.