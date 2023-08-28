Sunny Deol REACTS To Hiking His Fee To ₹50 Crore After Gadar 2 Success: 'I Know My Worth'

Sunny Deol | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor and politician Sunny Deol has delivered one of the most successful films of 2023, Gadar 2. The film is inching closer to Rs 500 crore mark and it wouldn't be wrong to say that Sunny Deol has returned as a superstar with the film.

Amid the success of Gadar 2, it was reported that Sunny Deol charged Rs 20 crore for the film and he has now raised his fees to Rs 50 crore per movie. In one of his latest interviews, the 65-year-old actor addressed the speculations and said that money matters are 'very personal' and it shouldn't be discussed.

"No one shares exactly what he or she earns, even to (the) close ones. Secondly, what I charge or don’t charge will be decided when I sign my next film. Right now, we are all trying to process of enormity of the success of Gadar 2," he told Bollywood Hungama.

The actor added that he is where he was and only people's perception towards him has changed. "I know my worth. Even at my lowest ebb, I didn’t compromise with my price. At the same time, main samajhdaar insaan hoon. I know today Sunny Deol is being seen in a different light. Lekin main toh wahi hoon jahan main tha. Logon ka nazariya badal gaya hai," he said.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has shattered all box office records and it has become one of the most successful films of 2023. Directed by Anil Sharma, it also features Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in pivotal roles. The film hit the big screens on August 11 and has earned over Rs 450 crore at the domestic box office.

