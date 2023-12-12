 'Sunny Deol Is Missing': Angry Gurdaspur Locals Plaster Posters of Gadar 2 Actor And MP In Protest, Promise ₹50 K As Reward
The locals claim that Sunny may have won the constituency during the elections but he has never worked in the interest of those who voted him to power

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image

On one hand, actor and politician Sunny Deol has brought joy to cinema lovers and owners with the mammoth success of his film Gadar 2, which scripted an unprecedented chapter in Indian movie history, emerging as one of the top 10 highest Indian grossers of all-time. On the other hand, local citizens of his constituency Gurdaspur are upset over his unavailability to tend to their issues.

