Viral Video: 'Drunk' Sunny Deol Escorted Into Auto By Driver After Spotting Him Wobbling On Mumbai's Juhu Circle Late Night

Bollywood star Sunny Deol, who is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster film, Gadar 2, was spotted seemingly drunk in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Several videos of the actor being unable to hold himself and walking right in the middle of the road have now gone viral on the internet.

A netizen, who shared the video on social media platforms, claimed that the actor was spotted in an inebriated state at the Juhu Circle in Mumbai.

Sunny Deol kaha ghoom raha raat ko? pic.twitter.com/L3Yz5bLRhW — . (@single_soul1) December 5, 2023

In the video, Sunny can be seen wearing a casual white shirt and jeans as he fumbles and walks right in the middle of the road, with a goofy smile on his face. He can then be seen stopping in front of an auto rickshaw and smiling, and the driver of the auto then helped him get seated inside the vehicle.

As the video went viral on social media, fans of the actor wondered if he was really drunk or was it a shoot for one of his upcoming films.

A couple of fan pages even tweeted that the video was shared with the intention of misleading the public and spreading hate against Sunny. They also stated that in the video, the actor was actually shooting for his upcoming film, Safar, directed by Shashank Udrapurkar.

Haters are spreading fake news regarding this video that Sunny paji spotted drinker at juhu .@iamsunnydeol is shooting #Safar directed by shashank udrapurkar ❤️❤️❤️.#SunnyDeol #Film #New pic.twitter.com/RtPDKJH8p4 — #Gadar2 #SunnyDeol #BobbyDeol #Dharam#Animal (@LegendDeols) December 6, 2023

It is to be noted that a few months ago, Sunny had shared in one of his interviews that he was not a "drinker", and that he cannot fathom how people like and tolerate alcohol.

He had revealed that he first tried alcohol when he visited England many years ago "to fit into the English society", but he did not like it. "It is bitter, has a foul smell and gives you a headache," he had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny's Gadar 2, shattered records at the box office this year, and it is one of the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2023. The actor will be next seen in Lahore 1947, which will be produced by Aamir Khan. Not just that, but reports of the 1997 film Border getting a sequel with Sunny in it has also been doing the rounds for quite some time now.