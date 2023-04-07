Sunil Grover to reunite with Kapil Sharma 5 years after their ugly fallout? Here's what we know

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma | Photo File

Sunil Grover, the popular comedian and actor, who is known for his iconic characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, has recently revealed his thoughts on reuniting with Kapil Sharma.

The comedian was asked by Hindustan Times if he is open to working with Kapil Sharma once again.

For the unversed, Sunil left Kapil Sharma’s show in 2018 after their major fallout. However, Kapil has said in several interviews over the years that Sunil is welcome on his show.

Here's what Sunil Grover said

In response to the question, Sunil stated, “Abhi toh aisa kuch nahi hai filhal, ya fir unhi se puch lo aap (Nothing like this is happening as of now, you ask him na.”

He further added that he is currently busy enjoying his work in the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. He also mentioned that he has already enjoyed his phase of non-fiction and is having fun in his current work. Sunil added that there are no such plans right now.

Currently, Sunil is seen in a new web series titled United Kacche, directed by Manav Shah. The 8-episode web series is shot in the United Kingdom and revolves around the challenging lives of immigrants in London.

Sunil's work front

Besides the comedian, you will also see stars like Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nikhil Vijay, Neelu Kohli and Nayani Dixit in significant characters.

Apart from this, Sunil will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Sanjay Dutt will also make an adrenaline-pumping cameo appearance in the much-awaited film.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Sunil Grover’s unique comic timing and acting skills in these upcoming projects.