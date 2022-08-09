Sunil Grover to star with Tamannaah Bhatia in Preeti Simoes, Neeti Simoes's OTT crime drama?

Days after it was reported that producers Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes have roped in Tamannaah Bhatia for a web show, it has now been revealed that ace-comedian Sunil Grover will join the show as an antagonist.

Preeti and Neeti, best known for producing comedy shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Circus among others, will be making their OTT debut as producers.

Their show will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. However, not much has been revealed about the title of the project but the shoot of the same has already begun.

The web show is shot in Delhi and the genre of the web series is thriller crime drama. The producers have roped in Tamannaah for the first time, who will be playing a cop and will be seen leading the show.

We tried reaching to the producers but couldn't get through, seems like they have decided to stay tight lipped about this one till the project is all set to be announced officially.