Sunil Dutt Death Anniversary: From 'Mother India' to 'Padosan', iconic films of the legendary actor

Born as Balraj Dutt on June 6, 1929, legendary actor Sunil Dutt donned many hats and excelled in all of them.

He was one of the most skilled film personalities the Indian cinema has seen, having acted, directed and produced films. He was also a politician. Dutt served as the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in the Manmohan Singh government and was a former Sheriff of Mumbai.

As many of you may know, he is the father of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and politician Priya Dutt. He suffered a cardiac arrest on May 25, 2005, just two weeks before his 76th birthday.

The memory of Dutt is etched in the hearts and minds of his fans, not only as an actor of Hindi cinema but also for being a good human being.

On the death anniversary of Sunil Dutt, let us look back at some of his best movies:

1. Mera Saaya

In this thriller, a lawyer's wife dies in his arms. However, another woman, identical in appearance and accused of aiding a gang of bandits, claims to be the lawyer's wife. A courtroom drama ensues.

2. Mother India

Mother India revolves around the story of a poverty-stricken village woman named Radha who, in the absence of her husband, struggles to raise her sons and survive against a cunning money-lender amidst many troubles.

3. Padosan

This is a musical comedy film. In this film, a simple man from a village falls in love with his new neighbour. He enlists the help of his musical-theatre friends to woo the lovely girl-next-door away from her music teacher.

4. Yaadein

This film is a monologue of a man who comes home to find that his wife and son are not at home. He assumes that they have left him and reminiscenes his life with them. Scared of his life without them, he regrets his past indiscretions.

5. Waqt

This is a drama film. In this film, a happy family separated by time goes through a series of trials trying to unite.

6. Milan

This is one of the earliest films to deal with reincarnation.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 03:16 PM IST